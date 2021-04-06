Arizona plans to seek warrants for 1st executions in years

PHOENIX (AP) — Prosecutors told the Arizona Supreme Court that they intend on soon seeking execution warrants for two death-row inmates in what would be the state’s first executions since 2014. Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s office said it’s asking the high court to set a briefing schedule before filing execution warrants. Arizona put executions on hold after the death of an inmate who got 15 doses of a two-drug combination over two hours. Arizona and other states have struggled to buy execution drugs in recent years after pharmaceutical companies began blocking the use of their products in lethal injections. A month ago, Arizona officials revealed they obtained a drug and were ready to resume executions.