LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - With all precincts counted, Mitch Reynolds is elected as the next mayor of La Crosse.

Reynolds narrowly defeated Vicki Markussen 4,655-4450 in Tuesday's race.

He will replace Tim Kabat who chose not to run for another term.

Election Results

WXOW Politics Page

WXOW Facebook Page

Watch our live news coverage of the elections