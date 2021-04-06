Breyer says big Supreme Court changes could diminish trust

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Stephen Breyer is telling liberal advocates of big changes at the Supreme Court, including expanding the number of justices, to think “long and hard” about what they’re proposing. Breyer said in the prepared text of a Harvard Law School speech Tuesday that politically driven change could diminish the trust Americans place in the court. Breyer is the court’s oldest justice at 82. President Joe Biden’s election and Democrats’ paper-thin Senate majority have prompted talk that Breyer could soon retire, perhaps as early as the summer.