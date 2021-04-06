Dry conditions prompt a burn ban for Houston Co.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Min. (WXOW) - After three weekend grass fires in Houston County, the Minnesota DNR is temporarily canceling all active burn permits.

The Houston County Sheriff's Office said the burn ban is now in effect through a Facebook post. The DNR made this decision due to the dry ground, low relative humidity and breezy conditions. Fires can and will get out of hand with these conditions said Houston Co. Emergency Management Director Olivia Denney.

"Something very small like a cigarette getting thrown out a window, or even just a small campfire that you're working on controlling yourself can very easily escalate so it is important to follow those instructions when they get issued because they only get issued when it's a serious concern," said Denney.

You can check Minnesota burn restrictions here and Wisconsin burn restrictions here.