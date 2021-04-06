Caledonia ready to face familiar foe in semi’s

Caledonia, Minn. (WXOW) Caledonia will have a week to prepare for, perhaps their toughest challenge of the season, at least since they played Onalaska back in January.

The Warriors will take on Minneapolis North in the Class 2A semifinals at Target Center Wednesday.

These two have been ranked in the top 3 all season long.

Wednesday is another judgment day.

"We play them every year in the regular season. I'm sure they know a lot about us. We know a lot about them. They've got a lot of size. Their guards are really quick. We're going to have to make sure we take care of the ball against them. I'd like to shoot like Baylor did last night, then I'll feel a lot better," said Caledonia head coach Brad King.

Tip-off Wednesday is set for 2:00 PM.