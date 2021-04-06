Campers in Iowa state parks will pay more in fees this year

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Campers looking to overnight in Iowa’s state parks this year will pay more do so. The Gazette reports that the Iowa Department of Natural Resources has raised camping fees at the state’s parks for the first time in more than 20 years. The move comes after the state Legislature passed a measure in 2018 allowing the department to set its own fees. Under the agency’s new four-tier pricing structure, out-of-the-way parks that get fewer visitors won’t see a rate increase. But larger parks that draw more visitors see nightly fee increases from 25% to 55%, which will mean an increase of about $3 to $7 per night, depending on amenities.