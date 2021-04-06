China holds aircraft carrier drills in waters near Taiwan

BEIJING (AP) — China is holding naval drills involving an aircraft carrier battlegroup near Taiwan it says are aimed at safeguarding Chinese sovereignty, an apparent reference to Beijing’s claim to the self-governed island. The navy says the exercises involving the Liaoning are routine. China has been steadily increasing its threat to take control of the island militarily with exercises and incursions into the island’s air defense identification zone by Chinese warplanes. The navy did not say when the exercises began or how long they would last. But it says more such drills will be held in the future.