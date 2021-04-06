Cyprus kicks off new registry declaring true company owners

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ commerce minister says a digital registry obliging Cypriot-based companies to declare their true owners puts the east Mediterranean island nation in line with European Union regulations designed to combat terror financing and organized crime. Natasa Pilides said on Tuesday that the new registry that went online last month bolsters transparency in what is often a murky web of false fronts behind which money-laundering and other illicit activities take place. Cyprus has for years been struggling to clean up its act and shed its spotty reputation as a money-laundering haven to protect its fragile economy and attract foreign investment.