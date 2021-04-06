Dutch lawmakers set to resume stalled coalition talks

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch lawmakers have appointed a veteran negotiator to kickstart stalled talks to form the country’s next ruling coalition. The move follows last month’s general election and a subsequent motion of censure against the winner — caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte. Rutte’s position was dramatically undermined last week by revelations that he had discussed the future of a critical Christian Democrat lawyer in preliminary coalition talks. Rutte earlier had denied discussing the lawmaker who frequently had posed tricky questions in parliament about Rutte’s government policies. The new negotiator has experience leading previous coalition negotiations. Now he has three weeks to discuss coalition options with leaders of the 17 parties that entered the 150-seat lower house of parliament.