Election Day is underway

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Voters are headed to the polls today for the Spring Election.

The only state-wide race Tuesday. The race for Department of Public Instruction secretary pits Pecatonica school district superintendent Jill Underly against former Brown Deer Superintendent Deb Kerr.

The biggest race for residents of La Crosse is to elect a new mayor. Vicki Markussen and Mitch Reynolds are on the ballot to become the next mayor for the city after Tim Kabat decided not to seek another term.

There are also six city council races in La Crosse.

Several school districts also have referendum questions to decide today. Bangor and Independence are each asking voters to exceed the state revenue cap for a term of three years. The Alma Center-Humbird-Merrillan School District seeks $4.9 million for new athletic facilities. In Kickapoo, the district wants $2 million to replace their aquatic center.

Voters in the school districts of Bangor, West Salem, La Crosse, Holmen, Sparta, and Tomah are also electing school board members.

The polls opened at 7 a.m. and remain open until 8 p.m.

