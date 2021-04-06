EXPLAINER: Is defense blaming acquaintance in Floyd’s death?

CHICAGO (AP) — Defense lawyers for a former police officer on trial for murder and manslaughter in George Floyd’s death want to call an acquaintance of Floyd’s as a witness. But Morries Hall’s lawyer told the judge at a hearing Tuesday that her client risks exposure to third-degree murder and drug charges if he testifies. Attorney Adrienne Cousins said any question the defense asks Hall could put him at risk by placing him at a scene where drugs were allegedly present and at which someone died. The defense stands to benefit from Hall’s testimony if it furthers their narrative that drugs contributed to Floyd’s death. The judge didn’t immediately rule.