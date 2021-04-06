EXPLAINER: What is excited delirium?

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The attorney for the officer on trial in George Floyd’s death has raised the concept of excited delirium as testimony examines whether reasonable force was used on Floyd. Derek Chauvin’s attorney explored the condition in questioning Nicole McKenzie, a Minneapolis police officer who trains other officers in medical care. McKenzie described it as a combination of “agitation, psychosis, hypothermia, a wide variety of other things you might see in a person or rather bizarre behavior.” And she agreed that people showing symptoms have often taken drugs and may exhibit unusual strength. Some coroners in recent decades have attributed in-custody deaths to excited delirium. But there’s no universally accepted definition and researchers have said it’s not well understood.