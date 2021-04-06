FBI warning people of COVID-19 vaccination scams

OMAHA, Nebraska (KWWL) — As the vaccine rollout continues, the FBI is warning communities of a new scam that targets people who have been vaccinated.

The FBI Field Office in Omaha said an increasing number of people who’ve received the vaccine are being asked through email and/or text message to do a fraudulent post-vaccine survey. If they choose to participate, they’re promised a prize or cash.

The FBI said Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are not conducting post-vaccine surveys. Any emails or text messages that appear to come from vaccine manufacturers asking for personal or financial information are fraudulent.

The office is also telling people to stop posting pictures of their vaccine cards to social media websites because criminals can steal personal information to commit fraud.