Floyd’s family takes its seat in ex-officer’s murder trial

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A member of George Floyd’s family often occupies a reserved seat in the back corner of the Minneapolis courtroom where former police officer Derek Chauvin is on trial in Floyd’s death. The seat reserved for Chauvin’s family goes unclaimed. Several times Floyd’s younger brother, Philonise Floyd, of Houston, was there to bear witness on behalf of his family. He has watched the often-excruciating bystander, police body camera and security videos of George Floyd’s fatal encounter with Chauvin last May 25, and listened to testimony from eyewitnesses and police. Philonise Floyd says he’s been trying to stop crying and has kept a box of tissues on the floor next to his chair.