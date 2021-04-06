France opens giant stadium for vaccinations amid virus surge

PARIS (AP) — France is seeking to speed up its vaccine rollout by opening mass vaccination centers across the country, including the Stade de France stadium north of Paris, as infections surge and hospitals approach saturation. The move comes a day after new nationwide restrictions were enforced, including a three-week school closure, a month-long domestic travel ban and the closing of non-essential shops. French health authorities said they aim at having about 40 mass vaccination centers open in the coming days, in addition to shots being administered in smaller centers, doctors’ office and pharmacies.