SPARTA, WIS. (WXOW) - The Holmen Vikings improve to 9-0 after defeating Sparta 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Vikings senior, Raegan Boe led the way with 11 kills.

Vikings junior, Ellie Kline contributed with 29 digs.

Holmen will play at La Crosse Central on Thursday, April 8th.

Sparta will try to bounce back when they play at Eau Claire North on Thursday, April 8th.