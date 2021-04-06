La Crosse public high school students return to the classroom

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse public high school students go back to full-time in-person learning on Tuesday.

Students at both Central and Logan high schools were back in the classroom.

Logan has more than 600 students while Central has enrollment of just over 1,000.

The school district continue to follow COVID-19 protocols when it comes to their facilities.

They include quarantining if they are in close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19.