Man, a steal! Rare Superman comic sells for record $3.25M

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the few copies of the comic book that introduced Superman to the world has sold for a super-sized, record-setting price. The issue of Action Comics #1 went for $3.25 million in a private sale according to ComicConnect.com, an online auction and consignment company. It narrowly bested the previous record for the comic, set in the auction of another copy in 2014 for slightly over $3.2 million. The comic, published in 1938, told readers about the origins of Superman, how he came to Earth from another planet and went by Clark Kent.