Medical professionals urging continued mask use

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Wisconsin's percent positive rate for COVID-19 is the highest its been since early February.

That's why a number of state medical professionals met Tuesday to continue to urge people to wear a face covering in public.

Last week, the Wisconsin Supreme Court voted to end Governor Tony Evers' mask mandate. It means there is no statewide guidance regarding people wearing a face covering in public.

The CDC said studies continue on how effective vaccines are at preventing people from spreading the virus.

One of the doctors at the meeting used an analogy to emphasize the importance of staying vigilant.

"We cannot afford to let our guard down. The analogy I would compare it to is the football player who gets an interception and runs it back for a touchdown but drops the ball at the 5 yard line because he starts to celebrate too soon. We cannot afford to let this infection come back," said Dr William Reed.

Business owners and local county health ordinances can still require people to wear a face covering in public places.