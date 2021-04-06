Mexico says outsourcing to be strictly limited

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government says it has reached an agreement with business and labor groups to strictly limit outsourcing of jobs. Under the agreement, companies will be able to outsource only non-core activities, like auxiliary services. Employers will have to put all essential, core positions on their payroll within three months. Though the labor department did not provide a list of permitted job categories for outsourcing, they often include activities like specialized engineering, catering, cleaning or maintenance. Many companies in Mexico have registered core workers as employees of third-party contractors, to avoid labor and wage regulations reduce mandatory benefit payments.