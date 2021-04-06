Minneapolis officers line up to reject Chauvin’s actions

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The parade of Minneapolis police officers rejecting a former officer’s actions in restraining George Floyd is continuing at his murder trial. Jurors at the Derek Chauvin’s trial have been told that he received extensive training in how to defuse tense situations and how to properly restrain suspects. A use-of-force trainer testified Tuesday that officers aren’t trained to use their legs or knees on somebody’s neck, and are told to avoid neck pressure when possible. And a sergeant in charge of crisis-intervention training also testified that officers are taught to make critical decisions in dealing with people in crisis, including those suffering mental problems or the effects of drug use, and then defuse the situation.