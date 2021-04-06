Minnesota debuts vaccine outreach campaign aimed at workers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday launched an outreach campaign aimed at vaccinating Minnesota workers in frontline industries in the coming weeks.

The outreach effort aims to connect workers in industries like food service with opportunities to get vaccinated at state-run community vaccination sites.

The campaign begins this week with workers at restaurants, bars and breweries across the state.

As of Sunday, more than 1.8 million Minnesotans have received at least one dose of vaccine, and nearly 1.2 million have been fully vaccinated.

At least 42% of Minnesotans 16 and older have received one dose, including 83% of people 65 and older.