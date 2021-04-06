Minnesota Update: 82.7 percent of people 65+ are getting vaccinated

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) --The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health show that 82.7 percent of people 65+ in the state have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In its Tuesday update, MDH figures showed that 709,771 people over the age of 65 are in the vaccination process.

Among the total population, MDH said said 1,841,585 people, or 33.1 percent, have received a first dose of the vaccine.

The figures show 1,192,051 people are finished with the vaccination series according to the state's vaccination dashboard. It translates to 21.4 percent of the state's population.

MDH figures from Saturday show that 42.1 percent of all Houston County residents have received the first dose. 27.5 percent of the county's population is finished with the vaccine series. 91.3 percent of those 65 and over have had at least one dose of the vaccine according to MDH.

Winona County has had 38.7 percent of its population get at least one dose, while 24.4 percent have completed the vaccine series. 84.4 percent of those 65+ have had at least one dose of the vaccine.

RELATED: Find local vaccine and vaccination information here

In its Tuesday update, DHS said there were four new deaths from COVID-19 in Minnesota.

A total of 6,889 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department reported. MDH said 4,294 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

State health officials also reported its update that another 3,014 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota. The cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Winona County had four new cases. Fillmore County reported three more while Houston County saw two additional cases. For a list of how many cases have been reported in each county click here.

A total of 530,662 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 39,553 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 31,459 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

Health officials said 508,094 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported 30,000 COVID-19 more tests in Tuesday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 8,405,105. The Department reported that about 3,751,477 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also said a total of 27,781 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 5,693 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.