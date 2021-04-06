Myanmar forces arrest comedian, break up doctors’ protest

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Authorities in Myanmar have arrested the country’s best-known comedian as they continue to crack down on people they accuse of helping incite nationwide protests against February’s military coup. A fellow comedian says Zarganar was taken from his home in Yangon by police and soldiers. Security forces used stun grenades and fired guns Tuesday to break up a march by medical workers in Mandalay, the country’s second-biggest city. Activists have begun organizing a boycott of next week’s official celebration of Thingyan, the country’s traditional New Year, saying it would be disrespectful to the hundreds of people killed in the protests to enjoy the festival.