Olympic gold: Colleges, Team USA search for new ways to win

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An American Olympic gold rush largely supported by U.S. college sports teams could be coming to an end. The COVID-19 pandemic, along with the substantial changes pending in the college-sports business model, have led many leaders in both college and the Olympics to wonder if today’s success can continue. In a question from a survey sent by The Associated Press to athletic directors across the country, nearly 65% of said “Yes” when asked if the U.S. Olympic team should pay part of the bill to the colleges that run sports programs that feed much of the pipeline. At stake is a stretch of Olympic dominance that has seen the U.S. win a world-leading 678 medals in both Summer and Winter Olympics since 2000.