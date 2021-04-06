Ransom note threatens to make Confederate monument a toilet

A group claiming responsibility for stealing a Confederate monument from an Alabama cemetery last month is now threatening to turn the ornate sculpture of a chair into a toilet. A representative of the United Daughters of the Confederacy on March 20 reported to police that the Jefferson Davis Memorial Chair had gone missing from a Selma cemetery. Someone sent an email to news outlets Monday claiming responsibility and saying the chair will be returned only if the United Daughters of the Confederacy agrees to display a banner at their Virginia headquarters bearing a quote from a Black Liberation Army activist. The Associated Press could not confirm the authenticity of the claim.