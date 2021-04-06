Rasir Bolton, Iowa State’s top scorer, says he’ll transfer

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State’s Rasir Bolton has entered the NCAA transfer portal and will be looking to play at his third school in four years. Bolton was the Cyclones’ leading scorer at 15.5 points per game. Bolton left Penn State in 2019 after then-coach Patrick Chambers made a race-tinged comment to him. Chambers resigned in October 2020. Iowa State won only two games this past season. Coach Steve Prohm was fired, replaced by T.J. Otzelberger. Bolton tweeted that he had expected to remain with the Cyclones and that the decision to leave was not his own.