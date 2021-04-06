Bangor, Alma Center pass referendum questions

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Four school districts in the area were asking Tuesday for additional revenue to help with covering educational costs or funding for new facilities.

ALMA CENTER-HUMBIRD-MERRILLAN - Passed 360-235

The referendum question asked voters to approve a $4.9 million referendum to cover the cost of a new athletic complex. Money would go to replacing the current track and football field. There is also money for capital improvement and energy efficiency projects such as installing LED lighting at Lincoln Elementary and Lincoln Jr./Sr. High School.

BANGOR - Passed 452-233

The school district asked voters to approve a referendum that would provide an additional $900,000 per year for three years for non-recurring purposes. A similar measure expires at the end of the 2021-22 school year. It would allow the district to make up for potential shortfalls in state aid and taxes.

INDEPENDENCE - Failed 140-120

Voters in the Independence School District face a similar question to Bangor's. In this referendum, the district was asking for $700,000 per year for three years through the 2023-2024 school year. The district's request was turned down in the election.

KICKAPOO - Results not available until Wednesday afternoon

For the Kickapoo School District, they sought $2 million to replace their 55-year-old Aquatic Center. A 2018 study showed that the main drain valve was on the pool inoperable, the pool was leaking approximately 8,000 of water per day. Those and other issues made the pool unusable according to the district. A proposed plan would replace the pool, remodel the existing locker rooms, and add a multipurpose room to the facility. If the measure is approved, it would add approximately $85.50 in taxes per year to a $150,000 home.

The results of the Kickapoo referendum won't be known until the board of canvasser meets Wednesday afternoon.

