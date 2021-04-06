Reports: Tokyo Olympics to call off water polo test event

TOKYO (AP) — Reports in Japan say Tokyo Olympic organizers have called off a water polo test event set for this weekend. National broadcaster NHK and national news agency Kyodo both cited unnamed officials. Organizing committee officials declined to confirm the reports. Reports say technical officials were unable to go to Japan because of strict procedures to enter the country. The news comes less than four months before the opening the postponed Olympics and could be a setback as organizers and the IOC attempt to hold the Tokyo Games in the middle of a pandemic. The Olympics are to open on July 23.