Restaurant owners clash with police in Rome lockdown protest

ROME (AP) — Restaurant owners and others angry at having their businesses shut for weeks due to pandemic lockdown measures have clashed with police during a protest outside Parliament in Rome. Italian media reports said one officer was injured in the scuffles on Tuesday. Many in the crowd of a few hundred protests lowered their protective masks to shout “Work!” and “Freedom!” Dining and drinking at restaurants, bars and cafes are currently banned under government measures through at least April. Only takeout or delivery services are permitted. Officers charged the protesters after they tried to breach a police cordon. Members of a far-right political group joined the protest, according to the Italian news agency ANSA.