Senate gives Biden a big tool to work around GOP filibuster

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has fresh options for advancing President Joe Biden’s priorities over Republican obstruction in the 50-50 split Senate. Though Republicans still pledge to do all they can to halt Biden’s agenda, a parliamentarian’s opinion is a potential game-changer. It unleashes multiple options for Democrats to advance certain parts of Biden’s agenda with a 51-vote threshold, rather than the 60 votes typically needed. The White House said Tuesday that Biden remains intent on winning some support from Republicans. But it’s clear that the partisan polarization in Washington has led to a new era in legislating.