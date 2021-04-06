Stormy weather possible ahead

T-storms possible this evening…

A warm front is located to the northwest of the La Crosse area, and may become the focus for isolated t-storms this evening and overnight. A few storms could become severe with hail and gusty winds for Minnesota and into west central Wisconsin. Stay tune to our forecasts this evening for the latest.

Marginal risk of severe weather...

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal risk for severe t-storms with hail, gusty winds and lightning being the main impacts. Wabasha, northern Wabasha, and northern Trempealeau Counties will have the highest chance of severe storms.

Temperatures have remained very warm...

Highs today reached into the upper 70s to lower 80s with southerly winds increasing and bringing in higher humidity. That will lead to the threat of rain.

More rain possible…

The low pressure system will bring showers and t-storms to the area tonight, and it will linger into Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. A second system could keep a few showers into Saturday. The best chance of more storms will be on Wednesday into Wednesday night.

Cooler weather later this week…

Much cooler weather will develop toward the end of the week and into early next week.

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden