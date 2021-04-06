Minnesota teen killed in crash near Bangor

BANGOR, Wis. (WXOW) - A 17-year-old girl from Minnesota is dead following a one-vehicle crash Sunday near Bangor.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said the crash happened shortly before noon on I-90 eastbound near milepost 15.

Information released by the WSP said they'd received a report of a vehicle traveling at high speed that then rolled over into oncoming traffic.

The vehicle, a 2000 Land Rover Discovery II, landed on its roof.

The driver and passenger were both from Northfield, Minnesota.

The 14-year-old male passenger, who had minor injuries, was able to get out of the vehicle.

Rescue crews had to extricate the driver from the vehicle. She was then taken to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse where she later died of her injuries according to the state patrol.

They said that due the fact that the people involved in the crash were juveniles, the names of the victims won't be released.