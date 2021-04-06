Toddler killed in Waupaca County farming accident

WAUPACA, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a 2-year-old boy has died in a farming accident in Waupaca County. Authorities say the child was riding in a skid steer loader, fell forward and was briefly pinned between the bucket and support arm. The accident happened in the Town of St. Lawrence Monday evening. The toddler was taken by medical helicopter to ThedaCare Medical Center in Neenah. He was transferred to Children’s Wisconsin hospital in Milwaukee where he died. An investigation into his death is ongoing. The boy has not been identified.