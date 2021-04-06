Trempealeau County gives vaccination update and COVID-19 testing information

(NEWS RELEASE) - Everyone in Wisconsin ages 16 and older is eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine at no cost.

Although everyone is eligible to get the vaccine, the Trempealeau County Health Department and local vaccine providers will prioritize previously eligible groups. We currently have open vaccine appointments, however, it will take time for everyone in Wisconsin to get vaccinated.

All eligible people who live or work in Trempealeau County can fill out the online Vaccine Interest and Screening Form (English and Spanish). If you do not have internet access, ask a family member or friend to help you fill it out or leave a message at 715-538-2311 ext. 220.

The Trempealeau County Health Department will continue to partner with the Wisconsin National Guard to provide free COVID-19 testing. The next free testing events are April 9th and May 15th from 9 am – 4 pm at the Trempealeau County Health Care Center Annex, 23062 Whitehall Rd, Independence, WI 54747.

Anyone 12 months and older can get tested.



Please wear a mask.