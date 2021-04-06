Unseasonably warm as thunderstorm chances stay isolated

Two days in a row of 80 degrees weather marks only the 5th time that has occurred this early in the calendar year. It has occurred in 1910, 1986, 2007, and 2010!

The 80-degree weather day will be harder to find. But the unseasonable warm temperatures continue today. Less sunshine and a changing weather pattern will knock temperatures down to the mid-70s. But if the window of sunshine appears there could be quick warming.

Today should remain dry until thunderstorms could develop late this evening. Storms could quickly develop and bring frequent lightning, brief rain, and gusty winds. This chance isn't promised but will be track this afternoon.

A low pressure system will swing up towards the Midwest. This will continue the extension of moisture into the region. Showers and embedded thunderstorms will start around lunch tomorrow. Then showers and a few thunderstorms will be on and off through Friday. So keep the umbrella on hand!

Rainfall will be light through that stretch but once is all done accumulation will be around an inch with isolated 2 inches possible.

Have a great week!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett