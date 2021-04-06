US boosts aid to Palestinians as some in Congress cry foul

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is moving again to increase U.S. assistance to the Palestinians as it fires up a new Mideast policy that is directly opposite of the one pursued by its predecessor. On Monday, the administration informed lawmakers that it would provide the Palestinians with $40 million for law enforcement and security costs in the West Bank and Gaza. That’s on top of $75 million in assistance for infrastructure, health and civil society groups and $15 million in coronavirus assistance it had announced in March. The administration is also expected this week to announce a resumption in funding to the U.N. agency that deals with Palestinian refugees.