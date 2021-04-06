Authorities: Navy medic shoots 2, is shot and killed on base

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) -- Authorities say a Navy medic shot two people at a Maryland business park before fleeing to the Fort Detrick military base, where he was shot and killed.

Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando said at a news conference that the male suspect entered a business at the Riverside Tech Park on Tuesday, causing people inside to flee, but it was unclear if the shooting took place inside or outside.

Lando said after the shooting, the man drove about 10 minutes to Fort Detrick, where he was shot by police who followed him onto the base.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Navy reported an "active shooter incident" at Fort Detrick on Tuesday involving sailors. Police said there is no further threat to the community after the shooting at the Riverside Tech Park.

They said both the victims and the shooter were male.

The U.S. Navy can confirm there was an active shooter incident at Fort Detrick, MD involving U.S. Navy Sailors. The shooter, a Navy Hospital Corpsman, is deceased. We will continue to update with additional details as the situation evolves. — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) April 6, 2021

