US says Mali’s top priority must be holding fair elections

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States says the top priority for Mali’s interim government must be holding free and fair elections by the end of the 18-month transition period following last August’s military coup that overthrew the president. U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield strongly encourages Malian authorities “to issue a finalized timeline confirming dates for the electoral process.” She says the elections must be transparent and administered “by competent and impartial election authorities.” She told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that January’s dissolution of the military junta that carried out the coup was “an important step toward a peaceful and democratic transition.”