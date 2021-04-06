WAFER now offering weekly food packages

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The WAFER Food Pantry is continuing to help community members one meal at a time.

Thanks to a generous donation, WAFER is offering one complete food package per week to people in need. Each food package contains a variety of canned goods, bakery items, dairy products, frozen meat and produce.

WAFER's executive director Erin Waldhart said that, especially during this time, people should not have to worry about where their next meal is coming from.

"What [WAFER] would really like to see is people continue to use our services. Save that stimulus check for an emergency fund, make a necessary repair, catch up on bills -- something other than food. We'd really like to be able to bless people even further, and maybe make some headway on self-sufficiency and in other areas of their life other than food," said Waldhart.

The weekly food packages will be offered through May during normal distribution hours.