Water distributed to Campbell residents

TOWN OF CAMPBELL, Wis. (WXOW) - Another bottled water giveaway for Town of Campbell residents on Tuesday.

The distribution happened in the Days Inn parking lot with additional pallets of water available for voters who stopped by the Town Hall.

The Campbell Police Department said the cases of water were left over from the previous giveaway on March 25.

Town of Campbell Supervisor Lee Donahue said there 38 pallets of water for residents. Each pallet has 84 cases of water. Each case is 3.2 gallons.

It was available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Volunteers helped load the water into resident's vehicles as they drove up.

The giveaway was for residents whose water supply is affected by PFAS contamination in their groundwater.

INFORMATON AND PREVIOUS WXOW COVERAGE ON THE PFAS ISSUE

City of La Crosse PFAS information

Town of Campbell PFAS information

DNR investingation into Town of Campbell PFAS contamination

DNR PFAS information website

DNR issues drinking water advisory to French Island residents

Hy-Vee, Kwik Trip, CVS donating bottled water to Town of Campbell residents

Some French Island families with high PFAS levels don't qualify for free drinking water from the City of La Crosse

City of La Crosse sues foam-makers over PFAS pollution

Local leaders say state budget is biggest hope for PFAS help

Community near PFAS contamination site needs more bottled water

La Crosse Mayor responds to Campbell PFAS issue

"Are we in imminent danger?" Town of Campbell addresses PFAS concerns

UPDATED: Legal action taken on French Island PFAS contamination issue

Kabat addresses PFAS findings and how La Crosse moves forward

Environmental research group looks to expand PFAS study

PFAS found in two City of La Crosse municipal wells

PFAS contamination at La Crosse Regional Airport

PFAS bill heading to the Governors desk

Digging Deeper: La Crosse well contamination

Digging Deeper: PFAS water contamination