Water distributed to Campbell residents

Water distributed to Campbell residentsNew
TOWN OF CAMPBELL, Wis. (WXOW) - Another bottled water giveaway for Town of Campbell residents on Tuesday.
The distribution happened in the Days Inn parking lot with additional pallets of water available for voters who stopped by the Town Hall.
The Campbell Police Department said the cases of water were left over from the previous giveaway on March 25.
Town of Campbell Supervisor Lee Donahue said there 38 pallets of water for residents. Each pallet has 84 cases of water. Each case is 3.2 gallons.
It was available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Volunteers helped load the water into resident's vehicles as they drove up.
The giveaway was for residents whose water supply is affected by PFAS contamination in their groundwater.
