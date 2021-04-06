Winona County holding vaccination clinic Wednesday

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - Winona County Health and Human Services is holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday.

They said the clinic is prioritizing people at highest risk.

Appointments are required for the clinic located at the East End Recreation Center, 210 Zumbro Street in Winona. It runs from 1-5 p.m. Below is a list of those who are eligible for vaccination.

Winona County did say that they aren't able to vaccinate 16 and 17 year olds as they only have the Moderna vaccine, which isn't approved for that population group. The county recommends parents and guardians talk with their healthcare provider about getting the Pfizer vaccine.

Click on this link to schedule an appointment.

Anyone needing assistance with registration can call 507-457-6375 between 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The following populations are able and encouraged to sign up for this clinic:

• Minnesotans 65 years of age or older

• Healthcare personnel

• Long-term care residents

• Pre-K to 12th

-grade educators and childcare personnel

• People with specific underlying health conditions:

o Sickle cell disease, Down Syndrome, or oxygen-dependent chronic lung or heart conditions, and those who are in active cancer treatment or immunocompromised from organ transplant

• Targeted essential workers

o Food processing plants

• People with rare conditions or disabilities that put them at higher risk

• People age 45 years or older with ONE or more of the below underlying medical conditions; people age 18 years or older with TWO or more of the below underlying medical conditions:

o Active Cancer

o Chronic Kidney Disease

o Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

o Down Syndrome

o Heart Conditions (heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies)

o Immunocompromised (HIV, bone marrow, chronic steroids for more than 30 days, immunodeficiency disease, or taking immunosuppressive medications)

o Obesity – Body Mass Index (BMI) greater than 30 kg/m2

o Pregnancy

o Sickle Cell Disease

o Type 1 or 2 Diabetes

• Essential frontline workers

o Agricultural, airport staff, additional childcare workers not previously eligible, correctional settings, first responders, food production, food retail, food service, judicial system workers, manufacturing, public health workers, public transit, Postal Service workers

• Minnesotans 18 years of age and over with any underlying medical condition

• Minnesotans age 50-64 regardless of health condition

• All other essential workforces

o Transportation and logistics, finance, housing/shelter construction, IT/Communications, energy, media, legal, public safety, water, and wastewater