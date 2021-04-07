A look at the workplace sex harassment claims against Cuomo

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is facing allegations that he sexually harassed or behaved inappropriately toward a half-dozen women who worked with him. In an interview published by the Times Union of Albany on Wednesday, a woman who is still on his staff gave more details on her allegation that the Democrat groped her under her blouse in the governor’s mansion office in November. Other women’s accusations range from unwanted kisses and other physical gestures to unwelcome personal questions about sex and dating. Cuomo has said that he never touched anyone inappropriately, that he didn’t know anyone felt uncomfortable and that some allegations are false.