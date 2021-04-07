A new meaning to the season for Holmen Volleyball

HOLMEN, WIS. (WXOW) - The Holmen Vikings are 9-0 in the alternate spring season and they've won 27 of their 31 total sets this season.

At the beginning of the season, teams participating in the alternate season were told there would be no playoffs, but that has now changed.

The 9-0 Vikings have an opportunity to compete for a state championship after the WIAA has expanded upon the volleyball season.

Once the undefeated Vikings found out there was something to play for, the intensity within the team has risen.

"I think it just changed our mentality a little bit. The girls were excited to play either way. Going back to the fall season we started, got in a few weeks and then had to cut it short so the girls were just excited to be back in the gym but then once we found out we had a post season it just kind of changes the competitiveness of our game and just kind of the mentality that our girls have because there's something to look forward to at the end," said head coach, Sammi Maier.

Playoffs start on Saturday, April 10th when the Vikings will play La Crosse Logan.