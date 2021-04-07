Bond set for father, daughter in North Carolina murder case

LEXINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man and his daughter who were sentenced to prison in the 2015 death of an Irish businessman have been released on bond, weeks after the North Carolina Supreme court agreed that their convictions should be reversed. Prosecutors have not said whether they intend to pursue a retrial against Thomas Martens and Molly Corbett. The two were sentenced in August 2017 to 20 to 25 years in prison for the death of Corbett’s husband at a home in a golf course community in Davidson County. A 4-3 majority of the North Carolina Supreme Court last month said that the two must get a new trial after certain evidence was wrongly excluded.