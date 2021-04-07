Business group, DNR agree not to release PFAS tests for now

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin environmental regulators have reached an agreement with the state’s largest business group and won’t release results of water sampling for unregulated PFAS chemicals until the courts decide whether state law allows for testing of the manmade compounds.

The agreement between the Department of Natural Resources and Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce means water sampling from industrial and municipal treatment plants for PFAS can continue, but the results will not be released to the public.

The agreement filed in Jefferson County Circuit Court Tuesday, replaces a judge’s temporary restraining order issued last week in a lawsuit brought by WMC which wanted to block the DNR from testing for PFAS, which have been shown to cause cancer and other illnesses.

INFORMATON AND PREVIOUS WXOW COVERAGE ON THE PFAS ISSUE

City of La Crosse PFAS information

Town of Campbell PFAS information

DNR investingation into Town of Campbell PFAS contamination

DNR PFAS information website

DNR issues drinking water advisory to French Island residents

Hy-Vee, Kwik Trip, CVS donating bottled water to Town of Campbell residents

Some French Island families with high PFAS levels don't qualify for free drinking water from the City of La Crosse

City of La Crosse sues foam-makers over PFAS pollution

Local leaders say state budget is biggest hope for PFAS help

Community near PFAS contamination site needs more bottled water

La Crosse Mayor responds to Campbell PFAS issue

"Are we in imminent danger?" Town of Campbell addresses PFAS concerns

UPDATED: Legal action taken on French Island PFAS contamination issue

Kabat addresses PFAS findings and how La Crosse moves forward

Environmental research group looks to expand PFAS study

PFAS found in two City of La Crosse municipal wells

PFAS contamination at La Crosse Regional Airport

PFAS bill heading to the Governors desk

Digging Deeper: La Crosse well contamination

Digging Deeper: PFAS water contamination