Caledonia cools off the Polars to advance to title game

Minneapolis, Minn. (WXOW) - Caledonia survived a physical affair to advance to the MSHSL Class AA state title game with a 60-55 win over Minneapolis North Wednesday at the Target Center.

Caledonia led by as many as 13 points in the second half before withstanding a late Polars rally to hang on.

Andre Gray for North cut the lead to two at 57-55 with just 16 seconds to play. Three free throws from Sam Privet in the closing seconds stretched out Caledonia's lead to seal the win.

Austin Klug led the way for Caledonia with 14 points and 8 rebounds.

Jackson Koepke had 13 points and Ja'Shon Simpson chipped in 11 off the bench.

North was held to just 1-18 from three-point range.

Caledonia will play for the state title Saturday at 3 PM at the Target Center against either Fergus Falls or top-ranked Waseca who play later Wednesday afternoon.