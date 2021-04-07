City working to repair leaking sewer line…again

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse is working to repair a sewer line break on the southside of the city where similar breaks have occurred during the past several years.

The city's Sanitary Sewer Utility said they are fixing a force main break by the intersection of Mormon Coulee Road and Broadview Place.

Force mains are underground pressurized pipes that move untreated sewage long distances.

On Tuesday, the city said it was conducting maintenance in preparation for a permanent repair, the pressurized pipe leaked. Untreated sewage came to the surface and ran into storm sewer catch basins that drain into Pammel Creek.

Crews are working to make emergency repairs as quickly as possible. Southbound traffic is down to one lane until repairs are complete.

People are asked to avoid the water in Pammel Creek below Mormon Coulee Road. The city said sewage has been diverted and contained within the catch basin and will be pumped out lessening the amount of sewage entering the creek.

Similar incidents of leakages occurred in 2019 and 2020 in the same location.