Coroner: Man who died after vaccine died of natural cause

MIAMI (AP) — A South Florida doctor who died about two weeks after he got Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine died in a manner that has been categorized as natural. An official with a medical examiner’s office says Dr. Gregory Michael died from a condition that can cause internal bleeding and there is no medical certainty that the shot caused the disorder. Michael’s death in January was investigated by the Florida Department of Health and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Samples from an autopsy were sent to the CDC. The investigative team concluded that the 56-year-old died from complications of immune thrombocytopenia, otherwise known as ITP.