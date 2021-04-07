Curry, Warriors use furious finish to hold off Bucks 122-121

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kelly Oubre Jr. converted a pair of free throws with 7.7 seconds left to give Golden State the lead and Milwaukee missed at the end as the Warriors held off the Bucks 122-121.

In a furious finish like those Golden State teams of years past, Stephen Curry made a 3-pointer with 1:06 to play on the way to 41 points with five 3-pointers as his team worked until the final buzzer to snap a three-game losing streak.

Jrue Holiday scored the go-ahead basket after his offensive rebound with 29 seconds left.